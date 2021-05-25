1ST Source Bank Has $787,000 Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

1ST Source Bank lessened its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,455 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 10,081 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $454,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in CVS Health by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 4,797 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in CVS Health by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 56,943 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 6,192 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in CVS Health by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 48,573 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors own 73.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $89.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.57 and a 200-day moving average of $73.51. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $118.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.82.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $9,414,334.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,414,334. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $796,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,697 shares in the company, valued at $12,154,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

