SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank lowered its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 16.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 11,315 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNK stock opened at $108.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.62. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $99.67 and a 1 year high of $109.65.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

