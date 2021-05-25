Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.26% of Northern Trust worth $56,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 9.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.56.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $120.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $72.64 and a 52-week high of $121.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $1,807,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,276 shares of company stock worth $17,540,631 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

