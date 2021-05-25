Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 182,033 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 806,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 182,033 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.20% of Arch Capital Group worth $30,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 246.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $39.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.32. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 5,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $222,313.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,785,041.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 30,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,220,775.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,441,119.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,646 shares of company stock worth $3,252,430. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

