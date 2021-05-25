Vontier Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:VNT)

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd.

VNT stock opened at $34.64 on Tuesday. Vontier has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.02.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vontier will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VNT. Bank of America began coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

