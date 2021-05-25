Warehouse REIT PLC (LON:WHR) Plans GBX 1.55 Dividend

Warehouse REIT PLC (LON:WHR) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of WHR stock opened at GBX 142.20 ($1.86) on Tuesday. Warehouse REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 101 ($1.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 143 ($1.87). The company has a market capitalization of £604.15 million and a P/E ratio of 6.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 134.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 124.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.24.

Get Warehouse REIT alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.76) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In related news, insider Stephen Barrow acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £250,000 ($326,626.60).

About Warehouse REIT

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Warehouse REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warehouse REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.