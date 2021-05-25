Ninety One UK Ltd Has $73.85 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,816,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 179,759 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $73,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,172,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,190,000 after acquiring an additional 658,818 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,490,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,530,000 after buying an additional 206,291 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,542,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,512,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,302,000 after buying an additional 416,827 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,380,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FNF. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

In related news, Director William P. Foley II sold 251,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $10,919,656.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,853,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,530,080.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $4,578,355.20. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 624,375 shares of company stock worth $26,939,160. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $47.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.38. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.49 and a 52-week high of $47.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

