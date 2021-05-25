Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Purchased by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 526,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $80,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7,660.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

BR stock opened at $159.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.05. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.02 and a 52 week high of $167.54.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

BR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

