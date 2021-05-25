Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Has $277,000 Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 85.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 732,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,747,000 after purchasing an additional 44,213 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 201.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 29,126 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 29,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 15,708 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 799,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,276.0% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 367,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,929,000 after acquiring an additional 340,492 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ADM opened at $66.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.58. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.30 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68. The company has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.32.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.23%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber purchased 5,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADM. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

