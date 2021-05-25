National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Stock Holdings Increased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 129.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 573,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323,125 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $24,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NATI. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in National Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $3,872,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in National Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $610,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in National Instruments by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 284,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,303,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Instruments by 11.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

Shares of NATI stock opened at $40.05 on Tuesday. National Instruments Co. has a 12 month low of $30.42 and a 12 month high of $47.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.17. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 364.12 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. National Instruments had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $335.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.61 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 135.00%.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.