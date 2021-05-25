BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 3,429 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,429 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $20,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 730.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $114.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $115.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.61. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. Boston Properties’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $531,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,316,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BXP. Mizuho raised their target price on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.73.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

