BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 51.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 56,703 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.13% of Quest Diagnostics worth $21,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FAI Wealth Management increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.4% in the first quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 22,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 29,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,619,310.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,237 shares of company stock valued at $8,161,778. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $130.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $103.26 and a 52 week high of $142.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.35.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 29.42%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.50.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

