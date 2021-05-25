The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 56.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 356,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 470,448 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.10% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $23,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $9,784,207.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,874,712.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $126,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIG opened at $65.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $69.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.01.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.22%.

HIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

