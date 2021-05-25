Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 24.19%.

Target Hospitality stock opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.63 million, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average is $2.06. Target Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

TH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Target Hospitality stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of Target Hospitality worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.48% of the company’s stock.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.