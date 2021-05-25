Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 24.19%.
Target Hospitality stock opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.63 million, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average is $2.06. Target Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
TH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.
About Target Hospitality
Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.
