Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROP opened at $444.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $433.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $413.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $362.90 and a 12 month high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $447.67.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

