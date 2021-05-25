Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Has $737,000 Stock Position in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 36.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BP Midstream Partners were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,781,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,081,000 after buying an additional 332,657 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in BP Midstream Partners by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,308,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,468,000 after acquiring an additional 148,463 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in BP Midstream Partners by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,548,000 after acquiring an additional 169,294 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC grew its position in BP Midstream Partners by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 230,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 19,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in BP Midstream Partners by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 187,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. 28.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BPMP opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 15.97 and a quick ratio of 15.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average of $12.11.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 66.77% and a net margin of 132.00%. The company had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.10%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BPMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BP Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

