Eagle Global Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 68.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,407 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of BP Midstream Partners worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 4.6% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 43,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. NBW Capital LLC grew its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 230,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 19,686 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BP Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,781,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,081,000 after acquiring an additional 332,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BPMP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of BP Midstream Partners stock opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 15.97 and a quick ratio of 15.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $14.32.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 132.00% and a return on equity of 66.77%. The company had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.93 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.73%. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.10%.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

