Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 3,520 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 114,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMBS. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 23,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.6% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

VMBS stock opened at $53.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.81. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $53.25 and a twelve month high of $54.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

