Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,658,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,744,000 after buying an additional 29,616 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,469,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,926,000 after buying an additional 200,897 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 934,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,052,000 after buying an additional 427,677 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 874,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,784,000 after buying an additional 55,049 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 785,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,461,000 after buying an additional 10,574 shares during the period. 4.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $39.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.78. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $31.60 and a 12-month high of $41.58.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

