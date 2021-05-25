TheStreet Lowers Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.68. The company has a market cap of $64.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $6.10.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.07). Navios Maritime Acquisition had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 5.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NNA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,433 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $160,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 19.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,225 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 8.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 217,033 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime Acquisition

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. The company charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators. As of March 5, 2020, its fleet consisted of a total of 46 double-hulled tanker vessels aggregating approximately 5.7 million deadweight tons, which included 13 very large crude carrier tankers, ten Long Range 1 product tankers, 18 Medium Range 2 product tankers, three Medium Range one product tankers, and two chemical tankers.

