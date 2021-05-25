TheStreet Lowers Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.68. The company has a market cap of $64.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $6.10.
Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.07). Navios Maritime Acquisition had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 5.07%.
About Navios Maritime Acquisition
Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. The company charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators. As of March 5, 2020, its fleet consisted of a total of 46 double-hulled tanker vessels aggregating approximately 5.7 million deadweight tons, which included 13 very large crude carrier tankers, ten Long Range 1 product tankers, 18 Medium Range 2 product tankers, three Medium Range one product tankers, and two chemical tankers.
