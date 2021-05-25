Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BAK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Braskem in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of BAK opened at $18.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.78 and a beta of 1.58. Braskem has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $21.30.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Braskem will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Braskem in the first quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Braskem by 225.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Braskem by 107.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Braskem by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Braskem in the first quarter worth about $156,000. 0.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Braskem

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

