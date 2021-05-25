Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Purchased by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 95.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $1,108,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS opened at $151.04 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.17 and a one year high of $156.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.66 billion, a PE ratio of -397.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total value of $18,863,092.00. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.65.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

