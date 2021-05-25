Choate Investment Advisors Sells 521 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Choate Investment Advisors cut its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MO. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 63,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 14,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $50.32 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $93.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.65 and a 200 day moving average of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.90%.

MO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.