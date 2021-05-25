$27.14 Million in Sales Expected for CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) will post $27.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.65 million and the lowest is $26.64 million. CatchMark Timber Trust posted sales of $21.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full-year sales of $104.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $103.23 million to $106.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $106.65 million, with estimates ranging from $106.16 million to $107.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 13.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTT shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a report on Sunday, February 21st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,810,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,303,000 after acquiring an additional 497,846 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 51,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 25,381 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 411,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,853,000 after buying an additional 23,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CatchMark Timber Trust stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $12.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average of $10.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.74 million, a P/E ratio of -41.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

