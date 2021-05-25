Choate Investment Advisors Acquires 401 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Moody’s were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 40.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.67.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $331.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $324.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.61. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $253.17 and a 52 week high of $340.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 24.43%.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total value of $3,386,747.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,473 shares in the company, valued at $5,721,362.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,236 shares of company stock worth $5,788,253 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

