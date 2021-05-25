Wells Fargo & Company Increases SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target to $25.00

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.06.

Get SM Energy alerts:

NYSE SM opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 6.15. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.51.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $443.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.38 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 49.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. As a group, analysts predict that SM Energy will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SM Energy by 1,066.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 271,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 248,325 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 268,335 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 88,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.