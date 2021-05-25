Bithao Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.15 Million (BHAO)

Bithao (CURRENCY:BHAO) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. Bithao has a market capitalization of $23.66 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Bithao was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bithao has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. One Bithao coin can currently be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00001186 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bithao alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00065295 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00016280 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.23 or 0.00888106 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,407.15 or 0.09247097 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000327 BTC.

About Bithao

Bithao is a coin. Bithao’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,162,201 coins. Bithao’s official message board is N/A . Bithao’s official website is bithao.io/bithao-home

According to CryptoCompare, “BitHAO was initiated to change the rather restricted global market environment into a much more efficient and convenient one. In order to accomplish this, BitHAO is designed to start three businesses – ZZ Talk app, World Pay, and World Mall. “

Bithao Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bithao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bithao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bithao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BHAOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bithao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bithao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.