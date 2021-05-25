Credit Suisse Group Increases Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Price Target to $95.00

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $94.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.07.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

NYSE RTX opened at $86.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.46. Raytheon Technologies has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $87.10.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $120,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,393,932.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,365.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $22,904,000. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3,042.0% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 661,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,099,000 after acquiring an additional 640,255 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.2% during the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 143,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,097,000 after buying an additional 11,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 174,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,488,000 after buying an additional 20,988 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.