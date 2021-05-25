Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $73,811.00

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. Naka Bodhi Token has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and $73,811.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00054586 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.13 or 0.00347749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.58 or 0.00180697 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003768 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $290.72 or 0.00789028 BTC.

About Naka Bodhi Token

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Naka Bodhi Token is medium.com/@nakachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naka Bodhi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Naka Bodhi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

