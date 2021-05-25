Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 17.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RIDE. Zacks Investment Research raised Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research cut Lordstown Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.14.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

Shares of Lordstown Motors stock opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 0.90. Lordstown Motors has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $31.80.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.44). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lordstown Motors will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 29.7% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 20,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the first quarter worth $525,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 208.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 308,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 208,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 124.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 99,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.