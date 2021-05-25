DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP lessened its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at $4,656,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 73,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 42,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after purchasing an additional 320,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings stock opened at $47.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The company has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.91. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $74.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.25.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $2,410,353.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,446,680.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,165,734 shares in the company, valued at $227,705,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Benchmark increased their target price on DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $42.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on DraftKings from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.95.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

