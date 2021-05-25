Ninety One UK Ltd Has $104.44 Million Position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,093,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257,854 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $104,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 115.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 297.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 234.7% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on KL. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirkland Lake Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.56.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $43.65 on Tuesday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $57.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.72.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.39 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.