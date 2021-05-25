Cibc World Markets Corp Cuts Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,441 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $15,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KHC. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 53,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 59.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $44.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.74. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.18, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.69.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.05%. Analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In related news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

