iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stake Increased by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $127.63 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $120.25 and a 1-year high of $128.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.54.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

