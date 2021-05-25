Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 367,594 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 24.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,145,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 367,594 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $22,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 74.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

In other news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,939.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,893.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.11.

HBI opened at $19.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.64. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.53.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.