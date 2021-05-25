Brokerages Set Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target at $256.10

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $256.10.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $247.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72. Amgen has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $250.77 and a 200 day moving average of $238.77.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen will post 16.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,098.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,426,320. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

