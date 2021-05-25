Analysts Set Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) PT at $20.92

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.92.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Delek US from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Delek US from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Delek US from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 28,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Delek US stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16. Delek US has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $27.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average of $19.90.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.31). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.74) EPS. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Delek US will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

