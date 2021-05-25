Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,960 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 307.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,250 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 62.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $174.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.76. The company has a market cap of $316.71 billion, a PE ratio of -69.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $108.02 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

