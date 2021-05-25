Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $4.73 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,626 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises 0.7% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $174.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $108.02 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $316.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.76.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist cut their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

