Mariner LLC Has $33.39 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Mariner LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,148 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $33,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.5% during the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $6,460,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3,222.1% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,377,000 after buying an additional 10,955 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $493.01 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $310.16 and a 52-week high of $507.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $493.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $450.41.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

