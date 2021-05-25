Mariner LLC Buys 44,037 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 540,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,037 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $27,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

FAST stock opened at $52.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $54.32. The stock has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.27.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.63 per share, for a total transaction of $44,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

