Mariner LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Mariner LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 712,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,658 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $18,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mplx by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,643,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $208,782,000 after buying an additional 3,440,850 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Mplx by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,909,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,880,000 after buying an additional 943,250 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mplx by 3.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,997,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $179,343,000 after buying an additional 249,081 shares during the last quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Mplx by 53.6% during the first quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,029,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $128,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Mplx by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,765,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $103,167,000 after purchasing an additional 52,480 shares during the last quarter. 26.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,921. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MPLX opened at $28.86 on Tuesday. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.38. The company has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.90.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Mplx had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 135.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.54%. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 112.70%.

MPLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Financial raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mplx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.89.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

