Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Barclays

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on XEL. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $71.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.76. The company has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xcel Energy news, insider David T. Hudson sold 9,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $683,157.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $842,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,204 shares of company stock valued at $10,746,275. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

