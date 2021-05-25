Northcoast Research Upgrades Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) to “Buy”

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $147.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock. Northcoast Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.02% from the company’s current price. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.52 EPS.

ROST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. OTR Global upgraded Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.43.

ROST stock opened at $123.51 on Tuesday. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $79.65 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.13.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total value of $1,672,548.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,298,245.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,322 shares of company stock worth $26,703,008. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 11.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 4.7% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Ross Stores by 14.2% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 794 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

