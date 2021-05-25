BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 152.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 846,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510,671 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.17% of Discovery worth $31,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Discovery in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Discovery by 76.7% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Discovery by 761.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DISCK. TheStreet downgraded shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Discovery stock opened at $28.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.42. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.30.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

