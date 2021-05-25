Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Now Covered by Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SNDX. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.10.

SNDX opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 11.35 and a quick ratio of 11.35. The company has a market capitalization of $853.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.69. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $27.85.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.09. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,645.68% and a negative return on equity of 45.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Podlesak bought 13,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.11 per share, with a total value of $197,074.37. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,300 shares in the company, valued at $610,963. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNDX. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,008,000. Frazier Management LLC lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,405,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,248,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,901,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

