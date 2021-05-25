AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Plans Dividend of $0.04

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0387 per share on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Shares of AACAY opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. AAC Technologies has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $8.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. AAC Technologies had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $722.32 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that AAC Technologies will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on AACAY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAC Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AAC Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in China and internationally. The company operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

