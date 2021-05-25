BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,277 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.08% of BeiGene worth $26,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in BeiGene during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 8.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,371,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 11.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 13.5% in the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 243,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,755,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 4.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,428,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,548,000 after buying an additional 180,888 shares during the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BeiGene alerts:

In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.92, for a total value of $532,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,359,118.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $2,303,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,109 shares of company stock valued at $4,341,386 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

BGNE stock opened at $343.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.29. BeiGene, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $155.16 and a fifty-two week high of $388.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 135.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -13.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BGNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BeiGene from $375.00 to $357.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.56.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.