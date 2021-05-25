First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) to Issue $12.80 Dividend

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 12.80 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Shares of FBAK stock opened at $239.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.25. First National Bank Alaska has a fifty-two week low of $176.29 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

About First National Bank Alaska

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. It offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits and safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans, as well as loans for stability and growth.

