Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) Plans $0.14 Dividend

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of AVON opened at GBX 3,020 ($39.46) on Tuesday. Avon Rubber has a 52-week low of GBX 2,665 ($34.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,650 ($60.75). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,331.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,394.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.87, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of £936.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41.

Get Avon Rubber alerts:

About Avon Rubber

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.