Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) Plans $0.14 Dividend

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of AVON opened at GBX 3,020 ($39.46) on Tuesday. Avon Rubber has a 52-week low of GBX 2,665 ($34.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,650 ($60.75). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,331.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,394.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.87, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of £936.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41.
